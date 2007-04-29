US FDA approves Merck & Co's Singulair in EIB

US drug major Merck & Co says that the Food and Drug Administration has approved a new indication for Singluair (montelukast sodium), to prevent exercise-induced bronchoconstriction in patients aged 15 years and older. The agent is the first and only oral tablet approved for this use. The condition is typically characterized by shortness of breath, cough, wheeze and chest tightness brought on by exercise, affecting a broad spectrum of the asthma population. In clinical studies, a single tablet of Singulair 10mg prevented EIB when taken two hours before exercise. Some patients were protected from EIB at 8.5 and 24 hours after administration, although others were not, Merck noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze