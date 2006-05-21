US FDA approves quit smoking Rx drug Chantix, Pfizer forecasts $1.2B sales by 2010

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved world drug giant Pfizer's oral drug Chantix (varenicline), the first new prescription medication approved for smoking cessation in nearly a decade.

The agent received priority review designation by the FDA because of its potential to be a significant therapeutic advance over existing therapies. While most current smoking cessation products include patches and gums which replace the nicotine once obtained from cigarettes, Chantix helps break the habit.

The agent has a unique mechanism of action. It is specifically designed to partially activate the nicotinic receptor and reduce the severity of the smoker's craving and the withdrawal symptoms from nicotine. But, if a person smokes a cigarette while receiving treatment, Chantix has the potential to diminish the sense of satisfaction associated with smoking, helping to prevent the cycle of addiction.