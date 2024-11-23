Saturday 23 November 2024

US FDA DRUG MARKETING PROPOSALS VIEWED

12 June 1994

Commenting on the US Food and Drug Administration's notice of proposed rulemaking for a regulatory framework for the Prescription Drug Marketing Act of 1987 and the Prescription Drug Amendments of 1992, the American Society of Hospital Pharmacists repeats its opposition to the manufacture and distribution of drug samples, but offers the following suggestions:

- concerning the definition of "blood components" and "prescription drugs," the ASHP notes that since the PDMA was passed, the use of commercial blood component preparations has expanded as more have become available. "Many practitioners have raised questions about whether the agency considers such 'products' to be blood components or drugs, and especially how such a classification would be related to PDMA's sales restrictions," it says. Further, it asks if the FDA makes a distinction between human and recombinant products in such classifications, noting that many commercially-available products do not necessarily fit the proposed definition of "blood component;"

- the ASHP agrees that "starter packs" should not be considered "drug samples," but adds that they should also be guarded against diversion through the manufacturer and/or distributors' establishment of accounting, audit and security systems;

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze