US FDA Final Rule on Pediatric Labeling

The US Food and Drug Administration has published a rule aimed at making it easier for manufacturers of drugs and biologics to include information about a product's use in children from birth up to the age of 16 on the product's label, and to obtain approval for such use.
The final rule, originally proposed in October 1992 and published in the Federal Register last month, is entitled Specific Requirements on Content and Format of Labeling for Human Prescription Drugs; Revision of "Pediatric use" Subsection in the Labeling. it takes effect on January 12, 1995. The FDA has told companies that they have until December 1996 to "re-examine existing data to determine whether the 'Pediatric use' subsection of the labeling can be modified, based on adequate and well-controlled studies in adults and other information supporting pediatric use, and if appropriate, submit a supplemental application" to comply with the new rule. "A sponsor who does not believe that the disease and drug effects are similar in the pediatric and adult populations, or who believes that use in pediatric patients is otherwise not adequately supported by data, should not propose revised labeling," it continues, adding that the sponsor "need not inform the agency of this conclusion."
The agency is also to set up a special pediatric subcommittee of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research medical policy coordinating committee, which will track the implementation of the new regulations, draft policies and guidance documents, to ensure the possibility of pediatric testing and use are explored during development of new drugs. The subcommittee will be chaired by Rosemary Roberts of the Division of Anti-infective Drugs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze