US FDA issues overdose warning on Effexor

The US Food and Drug Administration have issued warnings on Wyeth's antidepressent Effexor (venlafaxine), recommending that doctors prescribe as little of the drug as possible to avoid risk of overdosing.

The agency made its decision in light of recent evidence of high overdose rates for patients on the pills, which are indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder, particularly in combination with alcohol and other drugs.

Effexor is a key earner for Wyeth; worldwide sales of the number one selling antideppressant for MDD, generalized anxiety, social anxiety and panic, reached $918.0 million in the second quarter of 2006, representing 3% growth on the comparable period last year.