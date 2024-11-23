US FDA Seeks Views On CME Plan

The US Food and Drug Administration is seeking public comment on its proposed policy on industry-sponsored continuing medical education, after a draft petition filed by the Washington Legal Foundation claimed that the proposal violates the right to freedom of speech under the First Amendment.
The agency says its draft policy statement on industry-supported scientific and educational activities, published on November 27, 1992, accepts that discussion of unapproved uses of drugs can be an important component of scientific and educational activities. It does not prohibit such discussion, but encourages disclosure of the fact that a product is not approved in the USA for the use under discussion.
The FDA disagrees with the WLF's characterisization of agency policy, and asks how, given its narrow scope, the draft might preclude health care professionals from receiving important scientific information regarding unapproved uses for approved products. Nevertheless, it adds, a full airing of the issues will be useful, and has set a deadline for comment of February 16, 1995.
