US FOR-PROFIT MAIL ORDER PHARMACY

US pharmaceutical sales through for-profit mail order will more than double from $4.8 billion in 1993 to $11.1 billion in 1997, forecasts a new study from Frost & Sullivan.

The share of prescription drug market revenues generated by for-profit mail order will rise during 1993-97 from 8% to over 14%, it says. While growth rates in revenue terms will fall during the 1990s due to reduced drug price inflation and loss of patient protection by top-selling drugs, the aging population will support growth.

Mail-order pharmacy doubled its share of the market between 1988 and 1992, with revenues rising 31% in the latter year alone to make it the fourth drug distribution channel in the USA behind chain drug stores, independent pharmacies and hospitals. The three largest mail-order companies control 72% of for-profit sales, says the study.