US free trade deals raise drug prices, Oxfam claims

International antiglobalization group Oxfam has launched a campaign to persuade the US Congress to force changes on proposed free trade agreements between the USA and four other countries. Oxfam claims that the deals have caused drug prices in Jordan to rise 20%, six times above levels in Egypt.

The International Polcy Network, a UK-based think-tank, said that, "while prices may go up in the short-term, the intellectual property provisions in FTAs mean that more research-based companies will enter local markets, leading to increased price competition in the future. This will have a long-term benefit for patients."