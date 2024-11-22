US Free Vaccine Plan Dropped

The US government has dropped plans to distribute free vaccines to private doctors who treat poor children in 14 states, and some patients will now not get free shots until next year.
While all public clinics and private doctors in most states have participated in the Vaccines for Children program since October, 14 states had no way to get the free vaccine to private doctors. The Centers for Disease Control tried to reach agreement with vaccine makers to make deliveries, but only one deal has been worked out so far, said CDC director David Satcher; these states are now forming their own distribution plans and the government is dropping federal delivery plans. Arizona, California, Iowa, Missouri, New Jersey, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia plan to offer private doctors the free vaccine before year-end, while Colorado, Louisiana, Nebraska and Pennsylvania will not take part till 1996.
A Merck & Co spokesman said the change means the firm has lost $100,000 invested in computer equipment to deliver to the states at cost, which is less than some other states are paying. It feels that better arrangements could have been made, and at cheaper cost to the taxpayer.
