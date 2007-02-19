US Generic Drug User Fee Proposal

The decision by the US federal administration of President George W Bush to include generic drug user fees as a means of increasing the resources of the Food and Drug Administration has been criticized by the Generic Pharmaceutical Association (GPhA).

Kathleen Jaeger, the GPhA's president said that the move "will not bring generic medicines to consumers faster as long as brand companies are still permitted to use tactics that delay market entry."

Ms Jaeger added: "while [the] GPhA is open to discussing options that get affordable generics to consumers faster, user fees will not improve access as long as market barriers like authorized generics and citizen petitions, among others, exist."