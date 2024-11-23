US Govt Pledge On AIDS Virus R&D

At the dedication of the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center in New York City, US Secretary of Health and Human Services Donna Shalala said the Clinton Administration is committed to progress in combatting the AIDS epidemic. It has made research to develop an AIDS vaccine a priority, she said, adding that the government wants to reflect the work of scientists worldwide.

"The President's commitment is firm both in this country's domestic commitments and its financial commitments, as well as its international commitments on AIDS," she said, "and we expect to move forward more collaboratively than we started out." A vaccine ought to be at the top of the priority list; "we expect over the next month or so to have some things to say in that area," she added. Secretary Shalala gave no other details, nor would she discuss her future role in the administration, now in transition after the election.