US HHS buys more antivirals

US Health and Human Services Secretary Mike Leavitt has announced the purchase of additional antiviral drugs that could be used in the event of a potential influenza pandemic. The Department has ordered 1.75 million treatment courses of the antiviral drug Relenza (zanamivir) from UK-headquartered pharmaceuticals giant GlaxoSmithKline and 12.4 million treatment courses of Tamiflu (oseltamivir) from Switzerland-based drugs and diagnostics major Roche.
These drugs will be added to the already purchased 5.5 million treatment courses of antiviral drugs for the strategic national stockpile and be provided to US states when an influenza pandemic is deemed to be imminent.
"Having a stockpile of antiviral drugs is an important part of our pandemic influenza preparedness plan," Secretary Leavitt said, noting that "these purchases are a continuation of our aggressive multi-pronged approach to a potentially critical public health challenge."
