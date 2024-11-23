US House Rejects Substitute Patent Bill

A substitute patent bill that would have nullified key provisions of abill to overhaul the US patent system has been rejected by the House of Representatives.

The substitute bill, defeated by a 227 to 178 vote, would have prevented Congress from changing the Patent and Trademark Office into a government-owned corporation, and also from altering the current patent system so that all patent applications would be published 18 months after they had been filed.

The main bill, HR 400 (see also page 13), is supported by the Clinton Administration and would bring US patent law into line with that of Europe and Japan. Final action on HR 400 is expected soon; it must still be considered by the Senate.