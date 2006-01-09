US Internet study "good news for enforcement"

A US study of web sites selling controlled prescription medications has found that a number of sites which are illicit have been in operation for more than a year and are being operated from within the USA.
This discovery suggests that law enforcement operations against the sites are possible, says the report, adding that "a concerted, programmatic effort" to take them down could have a significant impact on illicit product availability.
The investigation was conducted by New Jersey-based firm IntegriChain on behalf of the US House Energy and Commerce Committee's subcommittee on oversight and investigations, which conducted hearings in December 2005 on ways in which efforts to combat Internet sales of controlled substances might be strengthened.
