US IoM Views FIAU Deaths, ADRs

The US Institute of Medicine says it is opposed to US Food and Drug Administration plans to require six-monthly reporting of serious adverse reactions and deaths during clinical trials.
In a report on five deaths in the summer of 1993 associated with hepatic toxicity in trials of fialuridine (FIAU), an experimental hepatitis drug developed by Eli Lilly and Oclassen Pharmaceuticals, the IoM says the agency's proposed requirement for "a cumulative and all-encompassing report" biannually "will prove to be a substantial impediment to development of drugs to combat life-threatening diseases in which adverse events are frequent because of the often progressive nature of the underlying disease."
The FDA proposed amending adverse drug reaction reporting requirements following the FIAU deaths. It accused National Institutes of Health, Lilly and other scientists of serious violations of federal regulations, including not reporting side effects, not taking patients off the drug quickly enough, not following the written plans for the experiment and not keeping proper records of treatment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze