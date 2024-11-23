US/Israeli Regulatory Harmonization Moves

The US Food and Drug Administration is to conduct a pilot project involving the extension of the Israeli Ministry of Health's authority to approve products in a number of fields, so that they are recognized by the FDA. This will involve wider cooperation between the MoH and the FDA in medical equipment, cosmetics and food products.
This was decided at a meeting in Washington of the joint USA-Israel Science & Technology Commission attended by US Vice President Al Gore and Israel's Minister of Industry, Trade and Commerce, Nathan Sharansky. The Commission includes representatives from the Israeli and US ministries of health, finance and industry from both Israel and the USA.
One project involves the evaluation of an operation model, under which two Israeli and two US firms will conduct trials on medical equipment. Tests will be done in both countries, with close cooperation, and with approval receiving FDA recognition at the same time. The project's success will allow an evaluatory framework of medical equipment to be set up in Israel which will be recognized by the FDA.
