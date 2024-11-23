US Launch Of QLT's Photofrin

QLT Phototherapeutics' light-activated drug Photofrin (porfimer Na) has been launched in the USA. It is approved for use as a palliative treatment for esophageal cancer patients with totally-obstructing tumors and partially-obstructing tumors.

Photofrin is marketed by Sanofi Winthrop which has exclusive US and Caribbean rights to this product and any other light-activated compounds for cancer developed by the company. The treatment has also been approved for certain cancers in Japan, Holland, France and Canada and is under review elsewhere.