US LegislationNews In Brief

Democrat Senator David Pryor has introduced a bill that contains "the most comprehensive legislative provisions for pharmaceutical care to date," comments the American Society of Hospital Pharmacists. His bill calls for the Secretary of Health and Human Services to develop a payment methodology for pharmaceutical care services, establish a drug use review board, encourage patient compliance and implement standards for patient counseling. However, the bill also makes provision to deny market share discounts to hospitals and other institutional purchasers.

- The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is setting up a new Office of Women's Health, to coordinate CDC programs relating to women's issues as part of a government response to criticism that women's health has been ignored and underfunded.