US Market For Immunotherapeutics

4 August 1996

US sales of immunotherapeutic products totaled $1.8 billion in 1992, but by 1995 they had advanced to more than $3.1 billion, an increase of 19.9% over the previous year, says a new study from Frost & Sullivan.

The report forecasts tremendous growth over the next few years for certain immunotherapeutic agents, including new kinds of immunostimulants, monoclonal antibodies and therapeutic vaccines, and says that new products from these areas could drive total market revenues as high as $13 billion by 2002.

"Enormous" Potential To Expand Scope Of Applications Many of the compounds discussed in the study are intended for the treatment of diseases for which there are currently no therapies, while others aim to offer therapeutic alternatives. The report also notes that among immunotherapeutic products, the potential for expanding the scope of applications is enormous. The majority of products appearing on the market are approved for only one or two applications, and this is an opportunity which manufacturers can use to strengthen market penetration and revenues.

