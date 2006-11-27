US medical students in anti-pharma campaign

US medical students have been holding their third annual National Pharm Free Day, which consists of a series of events designed to promote the prohibition of pharmaceutical companies from access to university campuses.
American Medical Student Association president Jay Bhatt, in a statement, said: "it is imperative that we, the next generation of physicians, take a stand against drug company influence. It is essential to our professional integrity and to our patients' health that we practise honest, evidence-based medicine."
The PharmFree Campaign was launched in 2002 with the stated objective of educating and training medical students to "professionally and ethically interact with the pharmaceutical industry." The AMSA bans all drug industry advertising at its events and in its publications.
