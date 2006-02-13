Friday 22 November 2024

US Medicare drug costs drop significantly says HHS and CNS chiefs

13 February 2006

The USA's Medicare's new drug coverage will have significantly lower premiums and lower costs to federal taxpayers and states, as a result of stronger-than-expected competition in the prescription drug market and lower drug costs, stated Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Mark McClellan.

Beneficiary premiums are now expected to average $25 a month - down from the $37 projected in last July's budget estimates - and the overall cost to taxpayers for 2006 will drop 20% over the July 2005 estimate, according to the CMS Office of the Actuary. The savings result from lower expected costs per beneficiary; projected enrollment in the drug benefit has not changed significantly.

"Our report shows that the cost of the program will be about 20 percent less in 2006," said Health and Human Services Secretary Mike Leavitt, adding: "costs are going down even as enrollment is going up. This is good news for seniors, taxpayers and the Medicare program."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze