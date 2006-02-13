US Medicare drug costs drop significantly says HHS and CNS chiefs

The USA's Medicare's new drug coverage will have significantly lower premiums and lower costs to federal taxpayers and states, as a result of stronger-than-expected competition in the prescription drug market and lower drug costs, stated Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Mark McClellan.
Beneficiary premiums are now expected to average $25 a month - down from the $37 projected in last July's budget estimates - and the overall cost to taxpayers for 2006 will drop 20% over the July 2005 estimate, according to the CMS Office of the Actuary. The savings result from lower expected costs per beneficiary; projected enrollment in the drug benefit has not changed significantly.
"Our report shows that the cost of the program will be about 20 percent less in 2006," said Health and Human Services Secretary Mike Leavitt, adding: "costs are going down even as enrollment is going up. This is good news for seniors, taxpayers and the Medicare program."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze