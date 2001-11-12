US Medicare Rx plan to move forward

A US District Court has decided to allow the Centers for Medicare andMedicaid Services to proceed with plans for a notice-and-comment period on President George W Bush's Medicare Prescription Drug Discount Plan for senior citizens.
However, the injunction against the program placed by Judge Paul Friedman of the District Court of the District of Columbia in September, at the request of pharmacy and chain drug store groups (Marketletter September 17), will remain in place, the judge added.
The lawsuit, which was filed by the National Association of Chain Drug Stores and the National Association of Community Pharmacists, had claimed that neither the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Tom Scully nor Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy Thompson had the legislative authority to implement the proposed drug discount plan. The trade groups also said that the proposal was a violation of the Administrative Procedures Act and of the federal Advisory Committee Act, as well as an unlawful delegation of regulatory power to a private consortium.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze