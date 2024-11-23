US NAPM Slams "Pediatric Research" Patent Extensions Plans

During the last weekend that the US Congress was in session, legislation surfaced to provide an additional six-month period of exclusivity for drugs for which companies performed pediatric research, either during the drug's development or after Food and Drug Administration approval.
The National Association of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (which represents the non-research based pharmaceutical industry) has sent letters to Senators Nancy Kassebaum and Edward Kennedy noting that the legislation - introduced without a Congressional hearing, a budget estimate of its impact on taxpayer dollars or a review of proposed legislative language - would have lowered standards for pediatric research, provided incentives only for brand-name companies, excluded incentives for pediatric research for biologicals or medical devices, and would have cost the consumers and taxpayers well over $1 billion in increased health care costs. The NAPM also contacted the staffs of Senators Daschle, Pryor and Kerrey, the Senate Committee on Labor and Human Resources, the Senate Select Committee on Aging, the House Commerce Committee and the Senate and House Budget Committees. The legislation never went anywhere.
Congress was also praised by the NAPM for its rejection of lobbying efforts to protect brand-name drugs from generic competition. NAPM vice chairman Thomas Russillo said that the pressure for patent extension and/or additional market exclusivity periods would have added billions of dollars to consumers' and taxpayers' costs. Top praise went to Sen Pryor, who Mr Russillo said took a leadership role in protecting access to generics. The specific legislative proposals defeated included:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze