Friday 22 November 2024

US Neurotherapeutics And GI Market Forecasts

23 April 1995

The US market for neurotherapeutic pharmaceuticals will more than double by 2000, rising from a value of $1.7 billion in 1993 to $4.2 billion by 2000 at an average annual compound rate of 13.8%, says a new study from Frost & Sullivan. Actual market growth in 1993 was 9.4%, the report estimates, but the market shot up to 24.6% in 1994 and is expected to grow even higher this year, to a forecast 26.7%, before dropping down again to 5% in 1996. Annual growth to the end of the century will then, however, average above 10%, it is forecast.

Driving the market will be the aging population, increased R&D and improved understanding of the nature of neurological diseases, says the study; the industry estimates that 90% of existing human knowledge concerning the brain and the central nervous system has been acquired within the past 10 years. Industry R&D is now at an all-time high, with manufacturers now routinely spending 20% of revenues in this area, and new products are likely to arrive on the market in a steady stream during the forecast period.

Unprecedented growth is expected for companies producing new CNS breakthrough treatments, which will change fundamentally the treatment of disorders for which there are currently no effective therapies. Moreover, new delivery systems are expected to provide advances in the quality and efficacy of treatments, particularly those for epilepsy and chronic pain, it says.

