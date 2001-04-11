US pharma business driving Abbott

Abbott Laboratories has posted a 6.2% rise in sales for the firstquarter of 2001 to $3.56 billion, an increase of 4.3%, though the company noted that the strong dollar knocked 2.8% off the total. Net earnings, excluding acquired in-process R&D and one-time charges, increased 6% to $734.9 million.
Global pharmaceutical sales were up 10.2% to $1.66 billion, and Abbott noted that growth was particularly strong in the USA (+17.9%). The company's best-selling product in the latter territory was the epilepsy drug Depakote (divalproex sodium), revenues from which increased 7.5%. Healthy growth was also reported for its treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia, Flomax (tamsulosin), the lipid-lowerer TriCor (fenofibrate) and the inhaled anesthetic Sevorane/Ultane (sevoflurane). Worldwide sales of Abbott's new combination HIV treatment Kaletra (lopinavir plus ritonavir; formerly ABT-378r) reached $44 million.
Making "great strides"
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze