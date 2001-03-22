US pharma's political contributions in 2000

US pharmaceutical industry political action committees spent $4.5million on congressional races in 2000, giving about $3.3 million to Republican candidates and $1.1 million to Democrats, say Federal Election Commission records reported in Drug Topics.

Glaxo Wellcome (now GlaxoSmithKline) gave a total of $604,759to 164 Republicans and 58 Democrats, donating the $10,000 legal maximum to 10 Senate candidates including Rick Lazio who ran in New York against Hillary Clinton. Other firms' donations were:

- Aventis Pasteur: $55,000 to Democrats and $53,000 to Republicans; - DuPont: $23,000, divided evenly between the two, - Eli Lilly: $414,850 to Republicans and $116,800 to Democrats; - Pfizer: $367,745 to Republicans and $91,725 to Democrats; - Bristol-Myers Squibb: $262,975 to Republicans and $68,003 to Democrats; - Merck: $229,697 to Republicans and $89,881 to Democrats; - Bayer: Republicans $187,000 and Democrats $58,500; and - the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America: $81,482, with Republicans getting $65,982 and Democrats $15,500.