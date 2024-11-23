US Pharmacy Price-Fixing: Judge Approves Settlement

The amended settlement agreed by 13 drugmakers in the US pharmacy pricing class-action antitrust lawsuit (Marketletters passim) has been approved by Chicago Federal Court Judge Charles Kocoras.
While "the language propounded by the amendment does not mirror precisely the language articulated by the court," he says, "we believe the amendment sufficiently addresses our state concerns and in fact represents a firm commitment on the part of the settling defendants." Settling were American Home Products, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Glaxo Wellcome, Lilly, Knoll, Merck & Co, Pfizer, Schering-Plough, SmithKline Beecham, Warner-Lambert and Zeneca.
The spirit of the amendment commands that "discounts shall no longer be refused to retail pharmacists on the basis of retailer status, and that retail pharmacies and buying groups who are able to demonstrate an ability to affect market share shall be entitled to share in the same type of discounts enjoyed by managed care," said the judge. He also noted that the amended settlement has produced only 162 critical comments from the pharmacists, compared with over 3,000 protests against the original settlement.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze