Saturday 23 November 2024

US Pharmacy Price-Fixing: Judge Approves Settlement

30 June 1996

The amended settlement agreed by 13 drugmakers in the US pharmacy pricing class-action antitrust lawsuit (Marketletters passim) has been approved by Chicago Federal Court Judge Charles Kocoras.

While "the language propounded by the amendment does not mirror precisely the language articulated by the court," he says, "we believe the amendment sufficiently addresses our state concerns and in fact represents a firm commitment on the part of the settling defendants." Settling were American Home Products, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Glaxo Wellcome, Lilly, Knoll, Merck & Co, Pfizer, Schering-Plough, SmithKline Beecham, Warner-Lambert and Zeneca.

The spirit of the amendment commands that "discounts shall no longer be refused to retail pharmacists on the basis of retailer status, and that retail pharmacies and buying groups who are able to demonstrate an ability to affect market share shall be entitled to share in the same type of discounts enjoyed by managed care," said the judge. He also noted that the amended settlement has produced only 162 critical comments from the pharmacists, compared with over 3,000 protests against the original settlement.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze