US PhRMA Reduces Standing Committees

The Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America is to reduce its number of standing committees, according to recommendations on the organization's restructuring announced by the PhRMA board this month.
The most controversial proposal is the disbanding of the marketing section. While the board acknowledges that this will eliminate a forum within the PhRMA for the heads of member companies, it feels that the principal activities of this section overlap more and more with the board and its key issue team.
Other sections which are to be axed are Research & Development, Human Resources, Medical, Operations, Quality Control and Biological and Biotechnology. New Sections to be created under the proposals include Science and Regulatory, Public Policy, Federal Government Affairs, State Government Affairs and Public Affairs.
