US Plan Offers Big Savings On Rx OCs

US benefit manager FFI Health Services says that in the six months since its femScript program was set up, over 20,000 women have enrolled, cutting their prescription oral contraceptive costs by almost half.

The company says that while many insurance plans do not cover these products' expenses, every new and refill prescription for products covered by femScript qualifies for savings of at least 45%. Last month, Cosmopolitan magazine reported that one month's supply of a particular brand in a non-femScript pharmacy cost $26.96 a month, while femScript members could obtain a three-month supply for $36, saving $44.88.

Over 15,000 pharmacies nationwide are participating in the femScript program, according to FFI. Members pay an annual fee of $9.95, and receive a membership card to present with their doctor's prescription at participating pharmacies.