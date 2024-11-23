US Prescription Drug Prices Up 2.3% In First Quarter

Overall prices of prescription drugs in the USA rose at an annualizedrate of 2.3% in the first quarter of 1997, reports IMS America. This compares to increases of 1.8%, 2.0% and 1.8% in the fourth, third and second quarters of 1996 respectively.
Although the rate of rise is slightly higher than in the earlier quarters, it is lower than the rise in the Consumer Price Index, which was 2.8% for the quarter, and that of the Producer Price Index, up 4.0%.
Prices overall in the retail sector were up 2.9% compared to the like, year-earlier period. Prices of generics fell 13.1%, calculated at an annualized rate, while prices of branded drugs sold through pharmacies rose 4.6%, compared with rises of 3.9% and 4.0% reported for the fourth and third quarter of 1996 respectively.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze