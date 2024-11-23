US Prescription Drug Prices Up 2.3% In First Quarter

Overall prices of prescription drugs in the USA rose at an annualizedrate of 2.3% in the first quarter of 1997, reports IMS America. This compares to increases of 1.8%, 2.0% and 1.8% in the fourth, third and second quarters of 1996 respectively.

Although the rate of rise is slightly higher than in the earlier quarters, it is lower than the rise in the Consumer Price Index, which was 2.8% for the quarter, and that of the Producer Price Index, up 4.0%.

Prices overall in the retail sector were up 2.9% compared to the like, year-earlier period. Prices of generics fell 13.1%, calculated at an annualized rate, while prices of branded drugs sold through pharmacies rose 4.6%, compared with rises of 3.9% and 4.0% reported for the fourth and third quarter of 1996 respectively.