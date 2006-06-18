US President

Laura Bush, the USA's First Lady, has announced the expansion of the President's Malaria Initiative to four new African countries (Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda and Senegal). She also reported that aid to three nations already targeted by the scheme would provide protection from the disease for six million people by the end of the year. Mrs Bush also presented retired US Navy Admiral Timothy Ziemer, as the newly-appointed Malaria Coordinator.

The First Lady described how President George W Bush "called on developed countries, private foundations and volunteer organizations to partner with African countries to dramatically reduce the suffering and death caused by this disease. To help meet that challenge, he announced the President's Malaria Initiative - a five-year, $1.2 billion program to combat malaria in 15 of the hardest-hit nations."

The first year has seen millions of dollars donated by private companies to malaria prevention and treatment. Three countries, Angola, Tanzania and Uganda, have already benefited from donations of long-lasting mosquito nets and antimalarial drugs, along with spraying programs. The PMI targets the 85% most vulnerable people in countries selected according to malaria levels and the capacity of the country to sustain a relief program.