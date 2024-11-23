US Sales Of Astra's Prilosec Up 40% In 1996

For the full year 1996, sales of Astra Merck Inc's Prilosec (omeprazole,also trade-named Losec in other countries) amounted to $1.71 billion, an increase of 40% on the previous year.
The company points out that Prilosec was approved for the additional indication of initial therapy in the treatment of heartburn and other symptoms associated with gastroesophageal reflux disease by the US Food and Drug Administration in the fourth quarter of 1996.
And Plendil Up 15% Another product being sold through the Astra Merck joint venture is the calcium antagonist Plendil (felodipine), sales of which reached $75 million for 1996, compared with $60 million the year earlier, the company revealed.
