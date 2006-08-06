US Senate passes psoriasis resolution

The US Senate has passed Senate Resoltuion 420 (S Res 420), bipartisan legislation calling for improvements in treatment and access to care for individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. Senator Gordon Smith (Republican, Oregon), lead sponsor of the resolution, was joined by Senator Frank Lautenberg (Democrat, New Jersey) in leading the effort, supported by other senators.

The resolution recognizes that psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis can be painful, debilitating diseases that can significantly and adversely impact quality of life. Millions of people hold misconceptions about psoriasis, and it remains an often misunderstood disease. The resolution draws attention to the seriousness of psoriasis, the importance of early diagnosis and proper treatment, and the need for public awareness about psoriasis.

Through passage of the resolution, the Senate is encouraging the federal government to expand its psoriasis research efforts, including the psychological and physical effects of the disease. The Senate resolution also supports efforts to increase access to treatments for individuals living with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.