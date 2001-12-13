US states file BuSpar lawsuit against B-MS

Attorneys General from 29 US states have filed a lawsuit againstBristol-Myers Squibb, alleging that the firm illegally kept generic versions of its anxiolytic BuSpar (buspirone) off the market.
New York State Attorney General Eliot Spitzer said in a complaint filed in the Southern District of New York Federal Court that B-MS violated antitrust laws by obtaining a new patent extending its market exclusivity for BuSpar, which generated over $700 million in sales during the last year. The firm listed a patent on the metabolite of BuSpar just before the drug's patent expiration in November 2000.
It is also alleged that the company knowingly made false statements to the US Food and Drug Administration in an effort to prevent generic drugmakers from selling their version of BuSpar.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze