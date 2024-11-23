USA Approves Abbott's Depacon For Seizures

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted marketing clearance forAbbott Laboratories' Depacon (valproate sodium for injection), for the temporary treatment of certain types of epilepsy. This is the first approval for the product, says the company.
Used at equivalent doses to the oral formulation, intravenous Depacon is indicated as an alternative in patients who are temporarily unable to take the oral valproate products in certain conditions, ie as a monotherapy and adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial or complex seizures which occur in isolation or in conjunction with other types of seizures, says Abbott.
It adds that the product is also indicated for use as a monotherapy or adjunctive therapy in simple and complex absence seizures, and adjunctively in patients with multiple seizure types that include absence seizures.
