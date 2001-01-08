USA "needs reference pricing for drugs"

Americans lost little when the Clinton Administration abandoned theprescription drug re-import act, which is a "toothless tiger," (Marketletter January 1 & 8), Uwe Reinhardt of Princeton University has written in an Op-Ed piece in the New York Times.
The proper response to the inequity of manufacturers charging more for their drugs in the USA than abroad is not importing US exports, he wrote. Rather, US health insurers and consumers should evaluate products before paying for them, as prudent buyers do in other markets.
Independent research source needed
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze