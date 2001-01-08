USA "needs reference pricing for drugs"

Americans lost little when the Clinton Administration abandoned theprescription drug re-import act, which is a "toothless tiger," (Marketletter January 1 & 8), Uwe Reinhardt of Princeton University has written in an Op-Ed piece in the New York Times.

The proper response to the inequity of manufacturers charging more for their drugs in the USA than abroad is not importing US exports, he wrote. Rather, US health insurers and consumers should evaluate products before paying for them, as prudent buyers do in other markets.

Independent research source needed