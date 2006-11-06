USA's CDC adds Merck & Co's Gardasil to its VFC contract

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added drug major Merck & Co's cervical cancer vaccine, Gardasil (quadrivalent human papillomavirus [types 6, 11, 16, 18] recombinant vaccine) to its Vaccines for Children (VFC) contract for girls and women aged nine to 18.
Gardasil, which was approved on June 8 by the Food and Drug Administration (Marketletters passim) for use in girls and women aged nine to 26 years, is the world's first and only vaccine available for the prevention of HPV types 16- and 18-related cervical cancer, cervical pre-cancers (CIN 2/3 and AIS), vulvar pre-cancers (VIN 2/3) and vaginal pre-cancers (VaIN 2/3) and for the prevention of genital warts and low-grade cervical lesions (CIN 1) caused by HPV types 6, 11, 16 and 18, Merck points out.
