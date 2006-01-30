USA's Epocrates debuts products for clinicians in Europe, Canada

California, USA-based Epocrates announced its expansion into the global market this month with the introduction of local brand and generic drug names integrated into its clinical applications. The company's mobile solutions, including the Epocrates Rx free drug reference and the Epocrates Essentials premium drug, disease and diagnostic guide, now include drug name indexes for four countries - Canada, Germany, Spain and the UK.

A company survey, conducted prior to the launch, found that nearly 90% of clinicians currently using Epocrates applications in the four countries believe that they have helped them avoid medical errors, and more than 50% reported avoiding at least one medical error a week. Furthermore, nearly 30% reported saving more than 30 minutes per day by using Epocrates, which often translates to more time with their patients. Epocrates anticipates that use of the new customized drug indexes will result in even greater patient safety and efficiency.

"With over