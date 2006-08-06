USA's Napo Pharma gets London listing

California, USA-based Napo Pharmaceuticals, which focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary drugs for the global marketplace in collaboration with local partners, says that its shares have started trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, UK.
Highlights include: placing and subscription proceeds of L11.9 million ($22.0 million) before expenses; a placing price 83 pence per share; and the market capitalization at the placing price will be L35.8 million; proceeds of the placing will be used to continue to progress the company's pipeline including product registration and launches.
"The proceeds of this placing will be used to advance our strong and late-stage pipeline of products that address global health needs afflicting large populations in both emerging and developed economies," said Lisa Conte, chief executive of Napo, adding: "we are committed to responsibly developing, manufacturing and distributing life-improving drugs on a global basis, mindful of risk management criteria and investment return. We expect these activities will generate multiple revenue streams from around the world."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze