USA's PhRMA supports US-Russia trade accord

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) has issued an endorsement of the announcement of a bilateral trade agreement under the World Trade Organization between the USA and Russia. The PhRMA was especially pleased with provisions which strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights in Russia, considered one of the main global sources of counterfeit and patent-infringing drugs.
Billy Tauzin, the PhRMA's chief executive, said: "the commitments on strong intellectual property rights were accomplished through the leadership of both governments." He added that "Russia has agreed to provide a high standard of data protection for pharmaceuticals in its domestic law and this is a clear success for Russian patients."
Mr Tauzin said that the PhRMA "looks forward to supporting permanent normal trade relations and Russia's full accession to the WTO," as the country adopts laws protecting intellectual property rights and "better access to medicines."
