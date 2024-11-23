USA "Still Needs National Health Cover"

The USA still needs national health insurance, but the failure and unpopularity of the Clinton health care proposals will make this difficult to achieve, ex-New York Governor Mario Cuomo has told New Jersey Hospital Association executives. People are soured on big government and are now afraid to discuss the issue, he noted.

The government should implement health care for the working poor who are ineligible for Medicaid, and set up incentives for younger people to buy health coverage, he said, adding: "you can't deal with health care unless the whole community says this is a problem for all of us."