USA/UK/Canada AIDS OPTIMA drug study

A study is to begin June 1 which will evaluate the best treatmentstrategies for HIV-infected patients for whom antiretroviral therapy has failed.
The OPTIMA study will be the the first project undertaken by the new Tri-National Clinical Trials Research Initiative set up by the US Department of Veterans Affairs, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and the UK Medical Research Council.
The researchers will test new strategies for the use of medicines available to treat HIV infection. They will also test whether pauses in antiretroviral treatment of an intended duration of three months will allow patients to recover enough from side effects to better tolerate new therapy and whether the virus will become more sensitive to the drugs. AIDS-related events and deaths will be a major focus of the research, which will also evaluate quality-of-life issues, health care resource use and cost-effectiveness. The final research protocol will involve around 1,700 patients at more than 70 sites over three and a half years, according to a statement issued by the partners.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze