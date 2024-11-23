Saturday 23 November 2024

USA Urged To Withdraw Action Against Argentina

17 February 1997

Veteran US consumer activist Ralph Nader has written to PresidentClinton urging him to withdraw the trade actions announced against Argentina on January 15 (Marketletters January 20 and 27) and to appoint a special task force to re-evaluate US positions in international trade negotiations as they relate to public health matters.

The letter from Mr Nader, who runs the Center for the Study of Responsive Law in Washington, DC, and CSRL colleagues James Love and Robert Weissman, notes that in launching the trade actions, US Trade Representative Charlene Barshefsky "has erred for two reasons. First, for public health and competitive reasons, the US government should not support artificial barriers to the introduction of generic versions of unpatented drugs. Second, it is inappropriate for the USA to punish Argentine consumers for plainly legal advocacy efforts undertaken by Argentine private-sector domestic drug companies, who are simply seeking to protect their interests in worldwide forums on rules for intellectual property."

The crux of the US complaint rests on the fact that Argentina's new legislation dealing with health registration data, passed on December 18, 1997, permits local competitors to rely on the innovator's test data when seeking marketing approval, says the letter, adding that Argentina has agreed to keep this data confidential.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze