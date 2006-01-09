Use of stem cells from hair follicles

Researchers led by a team at AntiCancer in San Diego, USA, have found that stem cells from hair follicles of mice can be used to rejoin severed nerves in mouse models. Easily accessible hair follicle stem cells, which normally function to form the hair follicle that in turn form the growing hair in all mammals including man, have been shown to have great potential to produce nerve cells and many other types of cells.
The hair follicle stem cells were used by the AntiCancer researchers to rejoin nerves in the legs of mice that were experimentally severed. After injection of the hair follicle stem cells, the nerves were rejoined and were able to regain function, enabling the mice to walk normally again. The hair follicle stem cells seem to have similar potential to embryonic stem cells for forming different types of cells that can be used for treatment of many types of diseases. This is a very important development, since hair follicle stem cells are readily accessible from anyone and can be grown and expanded in culture for therapeutic use. Hair follicle stem cells do not have the ethical problems associated with embryonic and fetal stem cells. These new developments are now published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze