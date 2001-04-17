Valentis files patent suit against Alza

A patent infringement lawsuit has been filed by Valentis' PolyMASCsubsidiary against Alza which is based on the latter's manufacture and sale of its liposomal product, Doxil/Caelyx (doxorubicin). However, Valentis has not requested an injunction on the sale of Doxil and also did not mention the forthcoming merger between Alza and Johnson & Johnson which Robert Hazlett, analyst with Robertson Stephens, believes will not be interrupted by this lawsuit. Mr Hazlett also said PolyMASC is seeking monetary damages and enhanced damages if the court finds that the patent infringement was willful and, at worst, there would be a one-time payment and/or a modest royalty payable to Valentis.
