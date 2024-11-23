Vascular Therapeutics Acquires Antithrombotic

Vascular Therapeutics and its affiliate, Vascular Therapeutics Canada, have obtained worldwide exclusive rights to an unnamed antithrombotic drug from Recordati of Italy.

The patent-protected drug has already been through early preclinical development. However, using its screening assays, researchers at Vascular Therapeutics have identified novel properties and mechanisms of action of the drug, which it will explore.

Recordati will receive royalties on sales and has marketing rights in certain European countries. Further details were not disclosed.