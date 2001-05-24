Vaxgen placement raises $20 million

US firm Vaxgen has raised $20 million through a private placement ofconvertible preferred stock, the proceeds of which will be used to help the company prepare its HIV/AIDS vaccine for large-scale production if it proves successful in ongoing Phase III clinical trials. UBS Warburg acted as the placement agent for the transaction.
Donald Francis, VaxGen's president, said that with Phase III trials well underway, "our focus is now widening to include planning for the successful commercialization of our vaccine if it proves effective," adding that the financing will "help us build-out our laboratory and prepare the vaccine so it can be made in larger quantities and at lower costs." The Phase III trials are taking place in North America, Europe and Thailand and an interim analysis of the studies is scheduled for November.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze