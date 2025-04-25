Friday 25 April 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

VERAXA Biotech

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in next-generation antibody-based cancer therapies.

VERAXA Biotech AG, headquartered in Switzerland with R&D operations in Heidelberg, Germany, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in next-generation antibody-based cancer therapies. The company's proprietary BiTAC (Bi-Targeted Antibody Cytotoxicity) platform enables the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and bispecific T-cell engagers (TCEs) with enhanced safety and efficacy profiles. BiTACs are designed to activate only when two specific tumor markers are present, minimizing off-target effects.​

In April 2025, VERAXA announced a definitive business combination agreement with Voyager Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), to become a publicly traded entity on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "VERX." The transaction values VERAXA at a pre-money equity value of $1.3 billion, with up to $253 million in cash held in trust. The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. ​

The company's pipeline includes nine discovery and preclinical programs, notably a clinical-stage anti-FLT3 antibody for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), acquired through the 2024 acquisition of Synimmune GmbH. VERAXA is also pursuing strategic partnerships and licensing opportunities to advance its oncology therapeutics.​

Latest VERAXA Biotech News

Veraxa to list on Nasdaq through Voyager Acquisition Corp merger
23 April 2025
BRIEF—Veraxa and Quadira to work together on ADCs
14 June 2021
