Vernalis to buy Ionix Pharma for L12.5M

Vernalis has said it is to acquire the fellow UK-headquartered, privately-held Ionix Pharmaceuticals in a share-based transaction valuing the latter at about L12.5 million ($22.0 million). Completion of the deal, which is not subject to Vernalis' shareholder approval, is expected before the end of July.

Ionix' principal asset is IX-1003, a proprietary intranasal formulation of buprenorphine for acute post-operative pain. Buprenorphine is a well-known opiate analgesic and the intranasal formulation is being developed to provide rapid pain relief whilst potentially reducing some side effects associated with such agents. The IX-1003 program, which has completed Phase I testing and is expected to commence Phase II in the second half of 2005, is partnered with Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare, which will pay the development costs for this clinical study.