Viaken financing raises $13 million

Viaken Systems, a bioinformatics solutions provider to thebiopharmaceutical industry, says it has has secured a second funding of $13 million. The financing was led by Sterling Venture Partners, and new investors included MacAndrews & Forbes, Allianz and Schoffstall Ventures. Keith Elliston,Viaken's chief executive, said that the firm has established itself as " the total solution provider to the biotech and pharmaceutical industries," adding that it is now "financially positioned to lead the way in bioinformatics solution deployment and support."

Michael Bronfein, a managing general partner at Sterling Ventures, said that the Viaken platform provides customers with accelerated access to state-of-the-art bioinformatics solutions, "with greatly reduced implementation risk."